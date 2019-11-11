MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar has already ended its fall sugar beet harvest in the Red River Valley.
KFGO-AM reports the Moorhead-based cooperative ended its harvest on Saturday.
American Crystal has not released the number of acres that were not harvested. The co-op has five processing plants in the Red River Valley.
Melting water from an early snow last month has aggravated flooding from heavy rains in September and October, leaving many sugar beets frozen into place.
