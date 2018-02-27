NEW YORK — An American citizen has been arrested on charges he sought to fight overseas for the Islamic State group.

Federal prosecutors in New York City announced the arrest of Bernard Augustine of Keyes, California, on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say that before he left the United States, the 21-year-old Augustine repeatedly expressed his support for the Islamic State group and violent jihad. The say a search of his laptop also showed that he researched how to join the group.

He's accused of traveling in 2016 to Tunisia, where he tried to enter Libya. He was captured before he could make it.

Augustine was to make a court appearance later Tuesday in Brooklyn. The name of his attorney wasn't immediately available.