– American- and British-made bombs may have killed or injured nearly 1,000 civilians in Yemen’s four-year-old conflict, according to a report released Wednesday by human rights groups.

The airstrikes killed 203 people and injured at least 749, the report found. At least 122 children and 56 women were among the dead and wounded.

U.S. and British lawmakers have mounted efforts to stop arms sales and end their countries’ involvement in Yemen’s civil war, which has created what the United Nations describes as the world’s most severe humanitarian crisis.

The U.S. has sold billions of dollars in weaponry to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, its key allies in the Middle East. Both nations lead a regional coalition that seeks to oust northern rebels known as Houthis and restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

In their 128-page report, the U.S.-based University Network for Human Rights and a well-known Yemeni rights group, Mwatana, probed 27 coalition airstrikes between April 2015 and April 2018 — all against civilian targets.

In 25 of the assaults, investigators determined that U.S.-made munitions, including banned cluster bombs, were likely to have been used. In five of the strikes, British-made weaponry appears to have been deployed, the report said.

“Our findings reinforce prior evidence demonstrating that the Saudi/UAE-led Coalition is failing to fulfill its obligations under the laws of war and repeatedly using US weapons in apparently disproportionate and indiscriminate attacks that have resulted in widespread civilian casualties and other civilian harm in Yemen,” the report said.

There were 16 airstrikes on civilian gatherings or homes, five on educational and health facilities, five on civilian businesses and one on a government cultural center.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition did not respond to a request for comment.

In December, the U.S. Senate voted to end American support for the coalition in Yemen, driven partly by the rising civilian death toll — which some estimates put in the tens of thousands — as well as the specter of a looming famine.

Last month, the House passed a resolution to withdraw U.S. support for the war, and the Senate is scheduled to vote again on the bill in the coming weeks. President Donald Trump has indicated that he would veto the legislation.