BANGKOK — Prison officials in Thailand say an American man was among three prisoners who staged a violent escape from a courthouse in the eastern town of Pattaya.

A Corrections Department statement said the three, who were shackled, escaped Monday while being moved from a holding area to a courtroom.

CCTV footage showed one stabbing a guard who tried to stop them and another forcing a guard at gunpoint to hand over keys to unlock a secured area so they could make their escape in a nearby pickup truck.

Thai media reported Tuesday the injured guard was recovering in a hospital. The Bangkok Post said two suspected accomplices were arrested.

The American, 40-year-old Bart Allen Helmus, along with his Thai girlfriend and a Thai male were facing drug charges punishable by death.