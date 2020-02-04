American Airlines said Tuesday it has suspended flights to Hong Kong through Feb. 20 due to weak demand.

Interest in travel to Hong Kong was already weakened by months of anti-government protests in the city, and has fallen off more recently as the coronavirus outbreak spreads in China.

American had previously suspended flights to mainland China through March 27, while continuing to fly to Hong Kong from Los Angeles and Dallas-Fort Worth.

American's move left United Airlines as the only U.S. carrier still flying to Hong Kong.

United, American and Delta Air Lines all suspended flights to mainland China shortly after the State Department issued an advisory telling Americans not to travel there. Delta did not serve Hong Kong.

Disney said Tuesday that attendance and hotel stays in Hong Kong were down because of "recent events." The company didn't elaborate.