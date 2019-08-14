FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines wants two labor unions to pay damages and the company's attorney fees, saying they ignored a judge's order to quickly end a work slowdown by mechanics.

American hasn't put a dollar figure on its request but says the slowdown caused "enormous financial losses" from canceled flights.

Earlier this week, a federal judge ruled for American in its lawsuit against the Transport Workers Union and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represent the mechanics.

American says workers took longer to fix planes and refused overtime to pressure the company during contract negotiations. The airline says the slowdown continued after the judge issued an injunction in May. The unions deny wrongdoing.

In 1999, a judge awarded American $45 million from its pilots' union over a sickout.