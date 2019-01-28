NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Caterpillar Inc., down $12.49 to $124.37
The heavy machinery maker's results fell short of Wall Street expectations as the company faces a weaker market in China.
Nvidia Corp., down $22.14 to $138.01
The chipmaker cut its fourth-quarter revenue forecast, citing a slowdown in China.
Versum Materials Inc., up $5.02 to $36.67
The specialty materials maker is being bought by Entegris in a stock-for-stock deal.
Vale SA, down $2.46 to $11.20
The Brazilian mining operator faces potentially hefty legal and financial challenges in the wake of a deadly mine disaster.
Chemical Financial Corp., up $2.28 to $44.75
The bank is being bought by TCF Financial Corp. in a stock deal worth about $3.6 billion.
Zayo Group Holdings Inc., up 72 cents to $27.42
Media reports say the communications technology company is a potential buyout target for Alphabet Inc.
American Airlines Group Inc., up $1.59 to $36.57
The airline and its peers entered a new week with the government reopening after a month of dealing with TSA staffing concerns.
Hess Corp., down $1.37 to $51.73
The company and its peers face declining oil prices and more potential uncertainty over turmoil in Venezuela.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.