FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines says it's cutting the cost of checking oversized sporting gear and musical instruments on flights.
American said Tuesday that it eliminated the extra oversize charge for those items and instead will charge regular bag fees, which are lower.
Before Tuesday, a passenger who checked a big item like a surfboard or snowboard on a domestic flight would pay $150.
The airline says that will now cost $30, the fee for checking one bag.
Travelers will still be charged $150 for some items including antlers and scuba tanks, and extra fees also apply to gear weighing more than 50 pounds.
American says it's tweaking fees after hearing from customers and employees.
