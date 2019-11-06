American Airlines CEO Doug Parker says his airline is feeling more confident that its grounded Boeing 737 Max jets will soon be approved to fly again.
Boeing expects U.S. safety regulators to approve the plane's return to service by year end, and Parker says that sounds like a reasonable estimate based on conversations with regulators.
Parker said Wednesday that when the Max is allowed to fly, "we will be ready."
American is already selling flights on Max jets as early as Jan. 15.
Boeing Max jets have been grounded worldwide after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. American had 24 Maxes when they were grounded in March.
