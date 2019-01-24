NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
American Airlines Group Inc., up $2.01 to $33.66
The airline's profit and sales were better than expected and it said revenue will continue growing in the first quarter.
Citrix Systems Inc., down $6.80 to $101.86
The cloud computing company's forecasts fell short of Wall Street estimates.
Xilinx Inc., up $16.51 to $106.06
The computer chipmaker's third-quarter results were significantly stronger than analysts anticipated.
PG&E Corp., up $5.96 to $13.95
Investigators determined the utility's equipment did not spark a deadly 2017 wildfire in California's wine country.
SLM Corp., up $1.24 to $10.73
The student loan company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and revenue.
Union Pacific Corp., up $6.01 to $160.34
The railroad reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and revenue.
W.W. Grainger Inc., down $10.94 to $286.22
The industrial supply company reported mixed fourth-quarter results, with sales falling short of expectations.
McCormick & Co., down $14.65 to $124.35
The spices and seasonings maker reported disappointing fourth-quarter profit and revenue.
