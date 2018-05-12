Here are the 10 most dangerous volcanic mountains in the U.S., according to the U.S. Geological Survey:
1. Kilauea, Hawaii
2. Mount St. Helens, Washington
3. Mount Rainier, Washington
4. Mount Hood, Oregon
5. Mount Shasta, California
6. South Sister, Oregon
7. Lassen Volcanic Center, California
8. Mauna Loa, Hawaii
9. Redoubt, Alaska
10. Crater Lake, Oregon
