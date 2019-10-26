By Clinton Adams’ recollection, it was a commotion that sent him and a friend running through a Georgia cotton field on the evening of July 25, 1946, in a lonely stretch of Walton County, 50 miles east of Atlanta. On his family’s farmland near the Moore’s Ford bridge, the boys saw a mob of armed white men surrounding two black couples. The white men had pulled them out of a car.

“[We thought] we was gonna see them get beat up,” Adams said with a rueful laugh during a 2017 interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It wasn’t funny after that.”

Adams, 10 years old at the time, didn’t come forward with his account for more than 40 years; parts of his claim have been supported and disputed in the decades since, the AJC reported. If Adams saw what he claims to have seen in 1946, he would be the only living witness to what is now widely considered “America’s last mass lynching.”

From archival news accounts and court records, this much is certain: Four black residents — Roger Malcom, 24; his 7-months-pregnant common-law wife, Dorothy Dorsey Malcom, 20; her brother George Dorsey, 28; and his wife, Mae Murray Dorsey, 24 — were pulled from a car that summer evening, bound, beaten and dragged to a clearing along the Apalachee River. The couples were shot more than 60 times at close range by an all-white mob.

Public records leave frustratingly little for investigators to pursue today. In the aftermath of the lynchings, the surrounding community refused to cooperate. Even after the FBI investigated, the case remained a mystery.

Seventy-three years later, the unsolved crime is now at the heart of a federal appellate court trial over grand jury secrecy.

Last week, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit heard arguments that pit the historic significance of secret grand jury records — ones the plaintiffs argue could help shed light on the unsolved case — against the government’s interest in preserving the confidentiality it argues is critical to maintaining the integrity of a powerful judicial tool.

Transcripts from weeks of grand jury investigation in 1946 were thought to have been lost or destroyed until the late historian and author Antony Pitch discovered them in the National Archives, according to Joseph Bell, who is representing Pitch’s estate. A federal judge in Georgia agreed to unseal the records in 2017, but the Department of Justice appealed the decision. A three-judge panel from the 11th Circuit upheld the ruling, but the decision was vacated when the full bench of 12 judges decided to hear the case.

The day after the hearing, Bell said it was hard to tell how the judges might rule.

Juliet Sorensen, a professor at Northwestern Law who spent seven years as an assistant U.S. attorney, said grand jury secrecy is crucial to the presumption of innocence and due process — such as cases where someone is investigated but no indictment is produced.

The set of circumstances for which grand jury information may be unsealed is small. When a grand jury participant goes on to testify at an actual trial, the grand jury testimony may be unsealed for the purposes of a cross-examination; it can also happen when a defendant alleges impropriety in the grand jury investigation or when an outside court requests the grand jury information for a prosecution. A 1984 ruling by the same appeals court that’s deciding the current case established precedent for judges unsealing grand jury records in “exceptional circumstances” — which the court did not define.

“If this isn’t an exceptional circumstance, what is?” Sorensen said. “It’s now 73 years in the past. Surely, no targets of the investigation are still living. I don’t believe that granting the release of the records in this case will open the door to courts ordering grand jury record disclosures willy-nilly.”

Atanya L. Hayes, the granddaughter of Robert Malcom, is eager to know the details of how an entire town fell silent in the wake of her grandfather’s murder. Her father was only 2 when Malcom died, and Hayes, 49, said she heard only “bits and pieces” about what happened to him growing up. Her father carried a photo of her grandfather around in his wallet, but rarely spoke of him.