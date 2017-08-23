NBC Mel B gets upset after Simon Cowell‘s joke about her on America‘s Got Talent

A dangerous act wasn’t the only dramatic thing to happen on Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.” When Simon Cowell made a crude joke about Mel B’s wedding night, she threw a glass of water at him and stormed off stage.

Escape artist Demian Aditya performed a stunt in which he had to escape from a box he was cuffed to before the only rope holding the box above three burning spikes was burned through. At the end of the performance, it looked like there had been a problem, and the box got stuck mid-fall.

Mel B hit the buzzer, which made Howie Mandel criticize her because obviously something went wrong during the performance. When Aditya appeared behind the judges with a fire extinguisher, Cowell was still displeased and pressed the buzzer as well.

“I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night,” Cowell said in response to his performance. “A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.”

Mel B, who is currently going through a divorce from her second husband, Stephen Belafonte, grabbed her cup of water and hurled it at Cowell before storming off stage with Heidi Klum in tow.

“Mel B is out,” host Tyra Banks said. “This is live TV, y’all!”

