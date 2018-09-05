NEW YORK — Amber Tamblyn, the actress, feminist and #MeToo activist, is working on a book of essays.
Archetype announced Wednesday that it will publish Tamblyn's "Era of Ignition" in March. Tamblyn will combine stories about her life with her political and cultural views in what Archetype is calling an "enlightening and inspiring call to arms."
Tamblyn's acting credits include the daytime soap opera "General Hospital" and such films as "127 Hours." She's a founder of Time's Up, the Hollywood movement against sexual harassment.
Her previous books include the novel "Any Man" and the poetry collections "Bang Ditto" and "Free Stallion."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Once and present Arizona Senator: Kyl fills McCain's seat
Republican Jon Kyl of Arizona, who served three terms in the Senate before retiring in 2012, was sworn in Wednesday to fill the seat left open by the death of Sen. John McCain.
National
The Latest: Senate adjournment keeps Kavanaugh hearing going
The Latest on the Senate hearings on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):
National
Hard alcohol ban ordered for most US, Canada fraternities
A ban intending to clamp down on hard liquor at frat house parties following pledge deaths last year has been ordered for most fraternities in the United States and Canada, unless the drinks are served by someone with a liquor license.
National
The Latest: 10 sick crew members, passengers go to hospital
The Latest on the emergency response around a plane carrying sick passengers (all times local):
National
Tech companies sink, pulling US stock indexes lower
U.S. stocks are lower Wednesday as technology companies fall, although the market was on track for larger losses earlier in the day. Executives from Facebook and Twitter are testifying to Congress about their efforts to prevent meddling in U.S. elections. Investors are shifting some money into traditional safe industries like utilities.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.