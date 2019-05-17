• As a freshman in 2017, Amber Fiser went 14-0 with a 1.68 ERA and 2.44 K/BB ratio, as the Gophers’ No. 2 starter behind Sara Groenewegen.

• In 2018, Fiser took over as the Gophers’ ace, nearly tripling her innings pitched, going 27-10 with a 1.69 ERA and 3.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

• This season as a junior, Fiser is 26-7 with a 1.24 ERA and has raised her K/BB ratio to 5.28.