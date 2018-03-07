ST. PETERS, Mo. — Amazon is planning open a large packing and shipping facility in suburban St. Louis that will employ more than 1,500 full-time workers.

The Seattle-based online retailer announced plans Wednesday for the 800,000 square-foot fulfillment center in St. Peters.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development said Amazon could receive more than $11 million in state incentives.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said in a video posted to Twitter that Amazon was investing $175 million in the facility.

Amazon currently employees several hundred people at a sorting center in the St. Louis suburb of Hazelwood, but this would be the company's first fulfillment center in Missouri.

Amazon has more than 75 fulfillment centers across the U.S. and Canada.