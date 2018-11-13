Amazon will open major new outposts in northern Virginia's Crystal City and in New York City, splitting its much-sought investment of up to 50,000 jobs between the two East Coast sites, according to people close to the decisionmaking process.

An announcement could come early as Tuesday, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they had signed nondisclosure agreements with the company.

An Amazon spokesman declined to comment. The company has said it would make a decision on the high-profile project, which it calls HQ2, this year.

The choice of Crystal City in Arlington County as one of the winners could cement northern Virginia's reputation as a magnet for business and potentially reshape the Washington, D.C., region into an East Coast outpost of Silicon Valley over the next decade.

The decision also would hand Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and local leaders the largest economic-development prize in a generation — one promising billions of dollars in capital investments alone — but could also put pressure on the region's already steep housing prices, congested roads and yawning divide between wealthy and low-income residents.

It also represents a victory for Democratic New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo who had joked that he would change his name to "Amazon Cuomo" if necessary to land the prize.

Northam's spokeswoman, Ofirah Yheskel, did not respond to multiple texts, phone calls and e-mails Tuesday night. Neither did the office of Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

The offices of Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., whose district includes Crystal City, declined to comment, as did Alexandria Mayor Allison Silberberg.

Amazon's decision to split the project rather than open a second headquarters on par with its Seattle campus has angered some who said the company had ginned up competition among cities only to change the rules midstream. Some said it was unfair that the company seemed to be considering only sites in more affluent communities.

Amazon launched the project in the fall of 2017, dubbing it HQ2 and issuing search criteria for "a second corporate headquarters" with as many as 50,000 jobs and an investment of $5 billion.