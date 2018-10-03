– Even Amazon can get squeezed by political pressure and a tight labor market. The online giant on Tuesday said it would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour for all of its U.S. workers.

It said the pay increase would include part-time workers and those hired through temporary agencies. The company said it would also lobby Washington to raise the federal minimum wage.

Amazon said the new wages would apply to more than 250,000 Amazon employees, including those at the grocery chain Whole Foods, as well as the more than 100,000 seasonal employees it will hire for the holiday season. It goes into effect Nov. 1.

The company had previously said the average hourly wage, including stock and incentive bonuses, for full-time workers at the fulfillment centers was more than $15 an hour, but it had not disclosed pay for part-time and contract workers.

Amazon has come under increased scrutiny for the wages and conditions of its workforce, particularly at the fulfillment centers where it packages and sorts orders, and with the contract drivers who make last-mile deliveries. Some workers at the grocery chain Whole Foods, which Amazon bought last year, have recently made a push to organize a union.

The wage increase comes as Amazon's fortunes, as well as those of its chief executive, Jeff Bezos, have ballooned. Amazon's market capitalization passed $1 trillion last month, though it has since fallen slightly. And last year Bezos became the richest man in the world, with a net worth of $165 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The company also plans to announce the location of its second headquarters before the end of this year, and the new site, which Amazon said will eventually employ 50,000 highly paid workers, is widely expected to get what could be billions of dollars in tax breaks and other incentives from state and local governments.

Employment has become Amazon's most potent political vulnerability as well as its most important political message. The shift to online shopping has led many retailers like Toys 'R' Us and Sears to shut down and lay off staff in cities and towns across the country, while jobs at the warehouses and sorting centers that move Amazon's goods have boomed. It employs about 575,000 worldwide, up more than 50 percent in the past year alone, and its growth has followed the divergent paths of the economy, with highly skilled tech workers in Seattle making well over $100,000 and warehouse employees earning lower wages.

Even as Amazon pushes toward using more robots at its warehouses and expanding experiments like Amazon Go, its cashierless convenience stores, it still has a huge need for workers, particularly as the holiday season approaches. With the U.S. unemployment rate below 4 percent, the tight labor market has made it harder to attract the workers it and other retailers need.

The smaller supply of prospective workers has slowly been pushing wages higher. The average wage for retail sales people across the United States is $13.20 an hour, according to federal data.

Last year, Target announced it would raise minimum pay to $15 an hour by 2020 and Costco has raised its starting pay to at least $14 per hour. In January, Walmart said it was raising starting wages for employees to $11 after the new tax law passed.