SAN FRANCISCO — Amazon has had a complicated few weeks with its cancellation of a New York headquarters Thursday and extortion claims last week related to intimate photos taken by its founder.

Experts say the events are unlikely to pose much of a threat to Amazon's business. But the company will continue to face more challenges as it grows larger.

Consumers will keep buying things on Amazon. But Blair Levin, policy adviser to New Street Research, said people are growing more skeptical of big tech companies when governments are cutting them special deals.

Backlash against Amazon in New York is part of a larger trend of public anger against big tech companies, which has often centered around data privacy concerns.

Anderson reported from New York.