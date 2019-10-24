NEW YORK — Amazon's push for faster delivery is hurting its profits.
The online retailer reported third-quarter earnings Thursday that missed expectations. Its stock sunk 9% in after-hours trading.
Amazon is moving to cut its delivery time in half, to one day instead of two, for Prime members who pay $119 a year. The company has said the change would cost it more than it expected.
The Seattle-based reported net income of $2.1 billion, or $4.23 per share, in the quarter ending Sept. 30. That's 36 cents below what analysts expected, according to FactSet.
Its revenue, however, beat expectations. Amazon.com Inc. says revenue rose 24% to $70 billion.
