In early 2017, a memo circulated inside Amazon that imagined an ambitious new grocery chain. The document was written like a news release, a common practice for ideas being weighed inside the company, with the title "Grocery Shopping for Everyone."

The new stores, the document envisioned, would have robust sections for produce, fresh food and prepared meals. Nonperishable products, such as paper towels or canned beans, would be stored on a separate floor, away from customers. Shoppers could order those items with an app, and while they shopped for fresh food, the other products would be brought down in time for check out. There would also be an area to pick up groceries ordered online and to manage packages for delivery drivers.

The faux news release cited a fictional grocery expert named Hal Apenyo, as in the chili pepper, declaring success in just six months. "The conversion from offline grocery shopping to mixed format shopping has been massive," the character was quoted as saying.

A few months later, in June 2017, Amazon barged into the grocery business in a different way, by announcing a blockbuster deal to buy Whole Foods for $13.4 billion.

The purchase catapulted Amazon near the top of the $700 billion grocery industry and sank stocks of traditional grocers on fears that they would be outmaneuvered into oblivion. The memo and other big grocery proposals stopped circulating inside Amazon, as Whole Foods demanded everyone's attention.

But two years later, instead of Whole Foods being the answer to Amazon's grocery ambitions, it seems to have only whetted executives' appetites. The marriage also has made clear the difficulties of selling fresh food inexpensively, either in a physical store or through delivery. Bananas are not the same as books.

TOP: Amazon bought Whole Foods for $13.4 billion in 2017, but selling fresh food inexpensively came with new challenges. ABOVE: Amazon is quietly exploring an ambitious new grocery chain that could offer in-store shopping, pickup and delivery.

But the combination has also shown glimmers of success, particularly in delivery. And that has provided some fuel to Amazon executives pushing to add another food-selling option — one built from the ground up.

The company is now quietly exploring an ambitious new chain, probably separate from Whole Foods, that is not far removed from the one outlined in the old memo. It would be built for in-store shopping as well as pickup and delivery. As the discussions heated up this year, employees passed around a slightly updated version of the memo.

The details of Amazon's challenges and ambitions in the grocery arena are based on interviews with more than 15 people who have worked at or with the company. Most spoke on the condition of anonymity.

"People really need to understand — Whole Foods is the beginning, it's not the end," said Brittain Ladd, who worked on Amazon's grocery operations until 2017. "It's not everything."

An Amazon spokeswoman, Rachel Hass, said the company "doesn't comment on rumors or speculation."

Amazon had some trouble integrating Whole Foods into its delivery machine, but it now makes up almost all of Whole Foods' growth. Within six months, Amazon began making two-hour deliveries from Whole Foods in four cities for Prime members. Six months later, that had expanded to more than two dozen cities. It's now available in 90.

Because Whole Foods sells so many fresh items, its stores have smaller back-of-house areas than a standard supermarket. That means employees who pick products for online orders must gather more items from the same shelves as shoppers. They roam aisles.

The promise of serving more efficiently has Amazon thinking again about aggressive investment in groceries.

Rather than expanding Whole Foods, several former employees said, Amazon is considering designing stores with pickup and delivery in mind and with a smaller area dedicated to fresh shopping — as the old memo imagined.

And Amazon has been looking for spaces close to Whole Foods locations, indicating a hub-and-spoke approach where one store serves as the warehouse and commissary for others. Experts said it could take more than a decade to build a new chain from the ground up.