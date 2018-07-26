Rep. John Lewis of Georgia and Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois are both Democrats, members of the Congressional Black Caucus and civil rights leaders.

But facial recognition technology made by Amazon, which is being used by some police departments and other organizations, incorrectly matched the lawmakers with people who had been arrested for a crime, the American Civil Liberties Union said Thursday.

The errors emerged as part of a larger test in which the civil liberties group used Amazon’s facial software to compare the photos of all federal lawmakers against a database of 25,000 publicly available mug shots. In the test, the Amazon technology incorrectly matched 28 members of Congress with people who had been arrested, amounting to a 5 percent error rate among legislators. The test disproportionally misidentified black and Latino members of Congress as the people in mug shots.

“This test confirms that facial recognition is flawed, biased and dangerous,” said Jacob Snow, a lawyer with the ACLU of Northern California.

Nina Lindsey, an Amazon Web Services spokeswoman, said that the company’s customers had used its facial recognition technology for various beneficial purposes, including preventing human trafficking and reuniting missing children with their families. She added that the ACLU had used the company’s face-matching technology, called Amazon Rekognition, differently during its test than the company recommended for law enforcement customers.

For one thing, she said, police departments do not typically use the software to make fully autonomous decisions about people’s identities. “It is worth noting that in real world scenarios, Amazon Rekognition is almost exclusively used to help narrow the field and allow humans to expeditiously review and consider options using their judgment,” Lindsey said in a statement.

Rep. John Lewis, left, and Rep. Bobby Rush were among those incorrectly matched to suspects by Amazon’s software.

She also noted that the ACLU had used the system’s default setting for matches, called a “confidence threshold,” of 80 percent. That means the group counted any face matches the system proposed that had a similarity score of 80 percent or more. Amazon itself uses the same percentage in one facial recognition example on its site describing successfully matching an employee’s face with their work ID badge. But Lindsey said that Amazon recommended that police departments use a much higher similarity score — 95 percent — to reduce the likelihood of erroneous matches.

Facial recognition — which can be used to identify people in photos or videos without their knowledge or permission — is fast becoming a top target for privacy experts.

Proponents see it as a useful tool that can help identify criminals. It was recently used to identify the man arrested for the deadly shooting at the Capital Gazette’s newsroom in Annapolis, Md.

But civil liberties groups view it as a surveillance system that can inhibit people’s ability to participate in political protests or go about their lives anonymously.

Over the last two months, Amazon has come under increasing pressure for selling its facial technology to law enforcement agencies. The company has sold the service as a way for police departments to easily identify suspects in photos or videos.

Snow of the ACLU said that the incorrect matches of the lawmakers should push Congress to put a moratorium on law enforcement’s use of facial recognition technology.

But in a blog post last month, Matt Wood, general manager of artificial intelligence at Amazon Web Services, said the company believed it was “the wrong approach to impose a ban on promising new technologies because they might be used by bad actors for nefarious purposes in the future.”