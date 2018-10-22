NEW YORK – The online company that has rocked the nation’s retail stores to the core opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Manhattan less than a month ago, and it’s as much a curiosity for shoppers as a shot across the bow to keep competitors guessing.

Amazon.com Inc calls the new store in the Soho neighborhood Amazon 4-star, and stocks it with top-selling and trending items that online customers have rated with four or more stars.

The store sells a tightly curated selection that ranges from the everyday to high tech, and just a touch of the eclectic. Shoppers can find Roombas, WiFi light bulbs and Fire TVs as well as wooden cutting boards, fancy cloth napkins and toys.

An area labeled “Quirky Kitchen Gifts” displayed some of the more creative offerings, such as a frying pan that turns a couple of cracked eggs and strips of bacon into the face of a dog. But the “Trending Around NYC” table tended toward the basics: a Honeywell portable fan, a set of classic Legos, Bob Woodward’s book, “Fear.”

A woman from Argentina turned to me while hugging a small stuffed elephant and cooed, “Ooh, so cute!” and headed toward the cashier.

Meanwhile, New Yorkers Marcus Lloyd and R’el Dade walked out empty-handed.

“We just wanted to check it out,” said Lloyd, 32.

“I didn’t really see anything that I couldn’t find in another store,” said Dade, 27. “And on the website you can type anything you want in that search bar.”

The cashier said the store is popular among international shoppers who don’t get Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping guarantee. While it doesn’t ship out online orders, customers who order online are able to make returns there. The merchandise is rotated to keep up with customer reviews, which average 4.4 stars.

Amazon has taken its digital brand offline before, including several cashier-less Amazon Go stores in Seattle and Chicago, Amazon book stores and pop-up stores. An Amazon “Treasure Truck” store-on-wheels showed up in downtown Minneapolis in September 2017.