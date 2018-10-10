Amazon is opening a new sorting facility in Brooklyn Park that will employ 450 people, the retailing giant’s latest expansion in the Twin Cities.

The 350,000-square-foot sortation center, the company’s fourth delivery-related operation in the Twin Cities, is located at 9001 Wyoming Av. N. The center is expected to open later this fall and Amazon has started hiring for it this week.

“They expect people to be working soon,” said Jeff Lunde, Brooklyn Park’s mayor.

Amazon has leased an existing building at the site and has renovated it in recent months, Lunde said. The new Amazon location is separate from a much larger fulfillment center project planned for Brooklyn Park, a 2.6 million-square-foot building that’s projected to generate up to 2,500 jobs.

Brooklyn Park officials won’t disclose the name of the prospective tenant, and Amazon won’t comment on the matter — though it would seem to be a logical fit. The new fulfillment center would be located near 109th and Winnetka avenues close to Hwy. 169.

Amazon already has an 885,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Shakopee that employs around 2,000 people. The company also operates a sortation center in Shakopee. At Amazon’s many fulfillment centers, the company fills customer orders from inventory on site. Sortation centers do not carry inventory; they are essentially transshipment sites.

Amazon also has a delivery station in Eagan, and employs about 150 tech workers at an office in Minneapolis’ North Loop. Just four years ago, Seattle-based Amazon had no physical presence in Minnesota.

Representatives for Amazon said Wednesday the company is also hiring more than 1,000 seasonal workers at its various Minnesota fulfillment and delivery operations. The company has three hiring events scheduled over the next week in Brooklyn Park and Maple Grove.