LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A mysterious economic development project code-named "Project Rocket" is advancing in Atlanta's suburbs.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the identity of the company seeking the massive distribution facility remains shrouded in secrecy. The story notes that e-commerce giant Amazon has reportedly been seeking an Atlanta-area site for a new fulfillment center.
Gwinnett County Planning Commission Chairman Chuck Warbington said he doesn't know who the tenant would be, but voted to recommend a special use permit anyway, calling it "an absolute game-changer for new investment."
Plans for "Project Rocket" include more than 1,800 employee parking spaces outside a 2.5-million-square-foot facility with an 80-foot-tall (24-meter) building, 65 loading docks and 200 truck parking spaces.
More than a dozen nearby residents expressed concerns about traffic and noise from all-night operations.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.