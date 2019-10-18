“The Aeronauts,” an adventure about swashbuckling 19th-century hot-air balloonists, was built for the big screen. Led by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne and “Star Wars” star Felicity Jones, it has real cinematic sweep, with sequences that take place miles above sea level.

In May, Amazon Studios announced that the movie would play exclusively on Imax screens for a one-week engagement before “a full theatrical run.” “We look forward to giving our customers an unforgettable theatrical experience high above the clouds,” Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement at the time.

Things have changed. Amazon has scrapped the Imax engagement entirely and cut way back on the theatrical release. Under the new plan, “The Aeronauts,” which is scheduled to open Dec. 6, will have a two-week run in a small number of theaters before becoming available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The about-face disappointed the film’s director, Tom Harper. “It’s not how it’s intended to be seen,” he said. And it stunned the movie industry.

Big screen time

Amazon had been a friend to old Hollywood, more willing than the other tech giants to sign on for lengthy theatrical releases. Films from Amazon that spent months in theaters have included the two-time Oscar-winner “Manchester by the Sea,” the acclaimed 2017 comedy “The Big Sick” and this summer’s “Late Night.”

With the change in plan for “The Aeronauts,” Amazon is behaving more like its streaming rival Netflix, which has favored delivering movies to its subscribers quickly rather than giving them long theatrical runs. The abruptness of the shift contributed to questions that have been swirling among industry insiders about how the company’s entertainment unit, Amazon Studios, handles films.

The Amazon Studios television arm has distinguished itself with two Emmy-winning series, “Fleabag” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Under Salke, a former president of entertainment at NBC who took charge in 2018, it has also struck TV deals with name writer/producer/directors like Jordan Peele and Barry Jenkins, as well as “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“On the film side, I still think they are figuring out what they want to be,” said Richard Greenfield, a co-founder of the LightShed Partners research firm.

Making up ground

Salke, 55, did not inherit a cinematic gold mine when she replaced Roy Price, who was ousted after an allegation of sexual harassment. Before she stepped in, the film division had been on a losing streak, with box-office flops from A-list directors like Richard Linklater and Todd Haynes.

In January, Salke attended the Sundance Film Festival for the first time as the Amazon Studios head, and the company went on a spree, shelling out significant sums for several films, including $14 million for “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” a low-key, feel-good comedy that was released in August; another $14 million for “The Report,” a government coverup drama starring Annette Bening and Adam Driver that will have a limited release in November, and $13 million more for “Late Night,” a comedy starring Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson that played in theaters over the summer.

When “Late Night” was still in theaters, Amazon parted ways with the company’s head of film marketing and distribution, Bob Berney, a Hollywood veteran whose four-year contract had expired. At roughly the same time, Amazon also changed course on “The Aeronauts,” a film with a budget of roughly $40 million that it had developed in-house.

“With the accessibility of a movie like ‘The Aeronauts,’ we think we can make a bigger event out of it on Prime,” Salke said.

The decision to favor small-screen viewing over the cinematic experience came at a time when theatrical distribution has become less of a sure thing. Moviegoers seem reluctant to go to theaters for films that do not belong to larger franchises or have a superhero or two in them, and box office revenue for the summer was down 2% compared with 2018.

“Given the state of the business, nobody is relishing the idea of having a movie out in theaters that, no matter what, the industry wants to talk about the underperformance of those movies,” Salke said.