SAN FRANCISCO — Amazon has eclipsed Microsoft as the most valuable publicly traded company in the U.S. as a see-sawing stock market continues to reshuffle corporate America's pecking order.
The shift occurred Monday after Amazon's shares rose 3 percent to close at $1,629.51 and lifted the e-commerce leader's market value to $797 billion. Meanwhile, Microsoft's stock edged up by less than 1 percent to finish at $102.06, leaving the computer software maker's value at $784 billion.
