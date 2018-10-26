NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:
Amazon Inc., down $139.36 to $1,642.81
Despite another record quarterly profit, the online juggernaut posted revenue that grew less than Wall Street expected.
Alphabet Inc., down $19.84 to $1,083.75
The parent company of Google took in less revenue than analysts expected, and investors worry regulators could make it tougher for it to collect data.
Mellanox Technologies Ltd., up $10.53 to $83.30
CNBC reported that the company, which makes high-tech gear for supercomputers, could be a takeover target.
Colgate-Palmolive Co. down $4.24 to $59.58
The maker of consumer products didn't earn as much revenue in the latest quarter as analysts expected it to.
Western Digital Corp., down $9.82 to $44.19
The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers reported results that missed Wall Street's forecasts.
Charter Communications Inc., down $19.80 to $295.01
The cable TV company reported revenue that fell short of what analysts expected.
Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $6.74 to $115.69
The maker of Ugg footwear reported earnings that came in far ahead of analysts' forecasts.
Expedia Group Inc. up $2.93 to $120.50
The online travel company reported better earnings that Wall Street analysts had expected.
