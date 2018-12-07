LOS ANGELES — California prosecutors say Amazon has agreed not to sell foie gras in the state from birds that have been force-fed.

State lawmakers banned that form of the fatty duck and goose liver delicacy nearly 15 years ago.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said Friday a state judge approved a settlement between the online retailer, her office and district attorneys in Monterey and Santa Clara counties.

A spokeswoman for Amazon said the company was not commenting.

The prosecutors accused Amazon in a lawsuit of illegally selling foie gras in California on its website.

Animal rights activists say the process is painful and cruel. A U.S. appeals court upheld the law in 2017.