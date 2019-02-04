NEW YORK — Amazon says it has named Starbucks executive Rosalind Brewer to its board, making her the second black woman to ever sit on the online retailer's board of directors.
Brewer is currently the chief operating officer at coffee chain Starbucks. She has also been CEO of Sam's Club, the warehouse club owned by Walmart.
Seattle-based Amazon and other big companies have been under pressure to diversify their boards, which tend to be made up of white men.
With Brewer's addition, Amazon's 10-person board now has four women members.
