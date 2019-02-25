NEW YORK — Amazon has named former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to its board, the second woman of color to be added to the online retailer's board of directors in a month.
Amazon and other big companies have been under pressure to diversify their boards. Earlier this month, Starbucks executive Rosalind Brewer joined Amazon's board, the second black woman to ever sit on its board of directors.
With Nooyi's addition, Seattle-based Amazon's 11-person board now has five women members.
Nooyi stepped down as CEO of soda and snack company PepsiCo in October.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Local
Mayo Clinic called out for use of live animals to train doctors
Mayo says some techniques can't be taught with simulators and it meets or exceeds all animal-welfare guidelines.
Music
Timeline of R. Kelly's life and career
R&B singer R. Kelly, long trailed by lurid rumors, has been charged with aggravated sexual abuse involving multiple victims dating back two decades. A timeline of his life and career:
National
Vermont senator: State to receive withheld federal grants
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says approximately $2.3 million in U.S. Department of Justice grants that have been withheld from Vermont over an immigration policy dispute with the Trump administration will be released.
Business
Manufacturing advocates warn of looming labor crisis at Twin Cities event
A group spearheaded by the National Association of Manufacturers is traveling the country trying to spread the word that an industrial career path is not what it used to be.
Business
Time running out for Medicare plan switches
The first of three deadlines for changes comes Thursday.