, -- Yolki Pena had two hits and two RBI, and Anderson Amarista allowed just seven hits over eight innings as the DSL Colorado defeated the DSL Pirates2 8-4 on Wednesday.

Amarista (5-5) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing three runs.

DSL Colorado took the lead in the first when Ronaiker Palma hit a two-run single and Walking Cabrera hit an RBI single.

The DSL Colorado later added two runs in the second, one in the fourth, and two in the sixth to secure the victory.

Luis Peralta (2-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and four hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

For the DSL Pirates2, Matthew Mercedes homered and singled.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com