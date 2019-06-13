Amanda Knox returned to Italy on Thursday for the first time since she was freed from prison there, after she was acquitted in a sensational murder case that captivated the public for years.

Knox will speak at the Criminal Justice Festival's "Trial by Media" panel in Modena on Saturday, the latest step in her journey back to public life.

Knox's life was upended during her time studying abroad in Perugia, Italy. In 2009, she and her boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, were first convicted of the 2007 murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher. Knox spent four years in prison before an appeals court overturned her sentence in 2011, whereupon she returned to the United States. In 2015, their convictions were overturned by Italy's highest appeals court.

Rudy Guede, who was later convicted of Kercher's murder, is serving a 16-year sentence, the Associated Press reported.

"Amanda Knox is the icon of trials that the media carry out before the trial in court is conducted," one of the festival organizers, Guido Sola, told CNN. "Amanda has been definitively acquitted in court, but in the popular imagination she is still guilty because she has been the victim of a barbaric media trial."

Knox tweeted that she wouldn't do interviews before her appearance. But in a Wednesday Medium post titled "Your content, my life," Knox recalled feeling violated by the highly public nature of her trial and spoke of her apprehension about returning to Italy.

"While on trial for a murder I didn't commit, my prosecutor painted me as a sex-crazed femme fatale, and the media profited for years by sensationalizing an already sensational and utterly unjustified story," she wrote. "It's on us to stop making and stop consuming such irresponsible media."

Knox describes herself as an author and journalist. In 2013, Knox published a memoir, in 2016 she appeared in Netflix documentary about her case, and she hosts the podcasts "The Truth About True Crime" and "The Scarlet Letter Reports."