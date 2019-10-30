Jeri Ellsworth began playing pinball when she worked in a bowling alley as a teenager, and a manager there would occasionally give her a few free credits.

Today, she has a collection of more than 70 pinball machines, but her passion has moved from the mechanical into a new digital augmented reality, which she believes will be the future of entertainment.

Ellsworth, 45, is a self-taught computer hacker and chip designer who recently started a new augmented reality gaming company, Tilt Five, based in San Jose, Calif.

She is emblematic of a generation of Silicon Valley hobbyists who were passionate about computers and only later turned their passions into commercial enterprises. She originally gained visibility as an independent computer chip designer living in a farmhouse in Yamhill, Ore.

Ellsworth was able to squeeze the entire circuitry of a decades-old Commodore 64 home computer onto a ­single advanced silicon chip, which she then tucked neatly into a joystick that was connected by a cable to a TV set. Called the Commodore C64 Direct-to-TV, her device was able to run 30 video games, mostly sports, racing and puzzle games from the early 1980s, without the hassle of changing game cartridges.

She was later hired by the gaming company Valve Software to lead its research in augmented reality, technology that uses special glasses or holographic displays to superimpose three-dimensional objects and text on the physical world.

In 2013, she created castAR, a startup in Palo Alto, Calif., to design an augmented reality company that planned to design a system to support desktop 3-D gaming.

Ultimately, the company raised more than $1 million in a Kickstarter campaign, then gave the money back when it was unable to raise a second round of financing. With other castAR employees, Ellsworth acquired the original technology from investors and has used it to start Tilt Five, which has raised $1.3 million in Kickstarter funding.

Q: What would you like people to know about your work?

A: I’ve always been passionate about making complete-user experiences, whether that’s for a kid’s toy for a 12-year-old or something more professional, like, making sure it’s got the complete package, that it’s really easy to use on the physical side. It’s got all the software and the interactions, and that’s what I really get passionate about. And hopefully, people will remember that in my various things I’ve done.

Q: What inspired you to go into your field?

A: I don’t know if there’s one single person. I think an awesome role model for me was my father who was a really hard worker when I was a kid. And I saw him struggle to do his own business. So I think that’s why I always lean toward doing my own thing instead of going and working for a monolithic company.

But along the way, there’s been lots of mentors. Getting to know, first from a distance, people like Steve Wozniak or Nolan Bushnell, whom I later met in person, or all these kind of famous early Silicon Valley folks. I’d like to be like them making these amazing products. So from afar, they inspired me, but to actually meet them later in life was really cool.

Q: What obstacles have you faced in your field?

A: There are lots of obstacles in Silicon Valley, especially for a female entrepreneur. The money that female entrepreneurs can raise is dismal compared to men. It’s like 2%. It rewards the kind of male bravado where you go in and get a fist bump and get a bunch of money. That’s how it feels.

There’s been some really disheartening surveys recently. They followed 300 women and 300 men, and then they determined what questions do venture capitalists ask men vs. women, and men get asked, “tell me all about the upside,” while women are asked, “tell me how you’re going to defend yourself from the marauders.” And so that’s been a bit of a challenge for me.

Q: How do you plan to change your field?

A: Well, I’m super excited about augmented reality. I think it will be the next computing platform. I feel that we’re at the point in history that maybe parallels the early home ­computers.

Augmented reality in the next 20 years is really going to transform the way that we compute. We’re going to be more intimately connected to the way we compute and these glasses or whatever technology comes along that does this kind of augmentation of our world is going to know probably more about us than we know about ourselves. And it’s going to be this persistent improvement in our life because it will change the way we can interact with data, and the way we receive information.