TAMPA, Fla. — Freshman Maria Alvarez scored a season-best 20 points, with five 3-pointers, to help No. 25 South Florida beat VCU 77-55 on Friday.

The Bulls closed the first half on a 16-2 run over the final 3:49 to take a 37-26 lead. Alvarez had six points in the first 20 minutes and she finished 7 of 10 from the field with just two misses from distance.

Bethy Mununga had 14 points and 12 rebounds for her third double-double of the season, Elisa Pinzan added 13 points and eight assists and Enna Pehadzic scored 10 for South Florida. The Bulls are 4-0 for the fourth straight season and the fifth time since 2012-13.

USF heads out on its first road trip of the season to face defending champion, and No. 2 ranked, Baylor on Tuesday.

Tera Reed paced VCU (1-2) with 16 points. The Rams were coming off a 53-33 loss at UMBC.