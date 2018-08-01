, -- Neyfy Castillo had two hits and scored two runs, and Jhosmer Alvarez allowed just four hits over five innings as the DSL D-backs1 beat the DSL Orioles 7-6 on Wednesday.

Henler De Jesus struck Edwin Ventura out with a runner on third to end the game for his first save of the season.

Alvarez allowed two runs while striking out eight.

DSL Orioles tied the game 4-4 in the seventh after Oscar Olivares hit an RBI double and then scored on an error.

DSL D-backs1 answered in the bottom of the frame when Jorge Barrosa scored on a wild pitch.

The DSL D-backs1 later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Alejandro Alcide hit a sacrifice fly and Kevin Noriega hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

DSL Orioles saw its comeback attempt come up short after Olivares hit a two-run triple in the ninth inning to cut the DSL D-backs1 lead to 7-6.

Carlos Ventura (1-0) got the win in relief while Jose Alejandro (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Olivares tripled and doubled, driving home three runs for the DSL Orioles.

With the win, DSL D-backs1 improved to 8-3 against DSL Orioles this season.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com