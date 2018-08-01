, -- Neyfy Castillo had two hits and scored two runs, and Jhosmer Alvarez allowed just four hits over five innings as the DSL D-backs1 beat the DSL Orioles 7-6 on Wednesday.
Henler De Jesus struck Edwin Ventura out with a runner on third to end the game for his first save of the season.
Alvarez allowed two runs while striking out eight.
DSL Orioles tied the game 4-4 in the seventh after Oscar Olivares hit an RBI double and then scored on an error.
DSL D-backs1 answered in the bottom of the frame when Jorge Barrosa scored on a wild pitch.
The DSL D-backs1 later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Alejandro Alcide hit a sacrifice fly and Kevin Noriega hit an RBI single to secure the victory.
DSL Orioles saw its comeback attempt come up short after Olivares hit a two-run triple in the ninth inning to cut the DSL D-backs1 lead to 7-6.
Carlos Ventura (1-0) got the win in relief while Jose Alejandro (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
Olivares tripled and doubled, driving home three runs for the DSL Orioles.
With the win, DSL D-backs1 improved to 8-3 against DSL Orioles this season.
