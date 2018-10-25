– Under pressure to curb vaping among young people, the tobacco giant Altria announced Thursday that it would discontinue most of its flavored e-cigarettes and stop selling some brands altogether.

The company also said, for the first time, that it would support legislation to raise the age to 21 for the purchase of any tobacco and vaping product.

The Food and Drug Administration launched a campaign this year against the makers of e-cigarettes, including the blockbuster startup Juul, as well as major tobacco companies, that were marketing their products in ways that appealed to teenagers. The agency issued warnings on Sept. 12 to several companies, giving them 60 days to prove they can keep their e-cigarette devices away from minors. It also warned 1,100 retailers to stop selling the devices to minors.

In a letter to the FDA, Howard A. Willard III, chairman and chief executive of Altria Group, said he was alarmed at the epidemic levels of youth e-cigarette use, although he stopped short of saying Altria's products contributed to it. "Although we do not believe we have a current issue with youth access to or use of our pod-based products, we do not want to risk contributing to the issue," he wrote.

He said e-cigarettes remain an important alternative for adults seeking to stop smoking.