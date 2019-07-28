TORONTO — Jozy Altidore scored for the fourth straight game and Toronto FC beat expansion FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Saturday night.
Altidore made it 2-0 in the 50th minute, curling a shot from outside the penalty box past a diving Przemyslaw Tyton. Altidore has nine goals in 13 games this season for Toronto (9-9-5).
Emmanuel Ledesma scored for Cincinnati (5-16-2) in the 58th minute.
Nick DeLeon opened the scoring for Toronto in the 16th minute.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Suárez, VanMeter hit homers, Reds beat Rockies 3-1
Eugenio Suárez maintained his sizzling July. Josh VanMeter extended his hot week.
Twins
Albies hits slam, Braves rout burgundy-clad Phillies 15-7
Ozzie Albies hit a grand slam, Ronald Acuña Jr., Ender Inciarte and Adam Duvall also homered and the Atlanta Braves routed the Philadelphia Phillies 15-7 Saturday night.
Twins
Kipnis hits slam, Indians rout Royals 9-1
Jason Kipnis hit a grand slam in the first inning, and Mike Clevinger struck out seven and remained perfect against Kansas City as the Cleveland Indians routed the Royals 9-1 on Saturday night.
MN United
Hot Loons goalkeeper Vito Mannone finds eased schedule to be poorly timed
Its first full week between games since June provided Minnesota United a welcomed break for everybody, except maybe goalkeeper Vito Mannone.Mannone has found a…
Twins
Correa, Astros top Cards 8-2; Goldschmidt HR in 6th straight
Carlos Correa hit his first career grand slam and the Houston Astros withstood yet another home run by Paul Goldschmidt, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 on Saturday night.