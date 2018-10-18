ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police say an altercation outside a St. Paul bar ended in a fatal shooting.
Officers were called to Born's Bar about 11 p.m. Wednesday where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Regions Hospital where he later died.
A man who had called to report the shooting was taken to police headquarters for questioning. Officials say two handguns were recovered at the scene. Police say the victim and suspect knew each other.
