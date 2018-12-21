NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Nike Inc., up $4.84 to $72.37
The athletic gear giant reported strong second-quarter results.
Northrop Grumman Corp., down $8.38 to $235.24
Defense contractors fell after President Donald Trump said he's withdrawing U.S. soldiers from Syria.
Dominion Energy Inc., up 7 cents to $74.89
Utilities and other high-dividend stocks did better than the rest of the market Friday.
CarMax Inc., up $2.24 to $58.96
The used car dealership chain had a bigger third-quarter profit than analysts expected.
Alphabet Inc., down $32.33 to $991.25
Technology and internet stocks took large losses as the former market favorites continued to struggle.
Perrigo Co., down $15.33 to $37.03
The drugmaker said Irish authorities want the company to pay almost $2 billion in back taxes.
Cintas Corp., up 93 cents to $159.97
The uniform supplier raised its annual profit and revenue projections after its second-quarter report.
Emergent BioSolutions Inc., down $2.84 to $55.85
Smaller companies fell sharply again and extended a brutal losing streak.
