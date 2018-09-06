NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, down $1.24 to $37.25
Pebblebrook said it will buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for $37.80 a share, or $4.2 billion.
AeroVironment Inc., up $12.47 to $99.97
The drone maker had a stronger second quarter than analysts expected.
G-III Apparel Group Inc., up $1.99 to $46.05
The clothing company raised its earnings and sales forecasts after its second-quarter report.
Lands' End Inc., down $3.05 to $22
The clothing retailer took a bigger loss than analysts expected and said sales were weak, especially at stores inside Sears locations.
Alphabet Inc., down $15.11 to $1,183.99
Technology companies took sharp losses for the second consecutive day.
CVS Health Corp., up $1.18 to $76.07
The Wall Street Journal reported that regulators could approve CVS' purchase of health insurer Aetna soon.
CBS Corp., up $1.67 to $54.62
According to media reports, CBS is in talks with its parent company National Amusements to settle a lawsuit.
Lockheed Martin Corp., up $7.58 to $328.91
Industrial companies rose as the dollar weakened slightly.
