MONTMELO, Spain — Daniel Ricciardo made a promising start to Formula One's preseason by driving his Red Bull to the fastest time and the most laps on the track near Barcelona on Monday.

Ricciardo clocked the quickest time of 1 minute, 20. 179 seconds before rain and cold track temperatures that dipped below 7 degrees (45 F) kept most cars off the tarmac. The Australian bucked that trend and braved the poor conditions to be the only driver to reach the 100-lap mark.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton managed to get in 25 laps before the weather turned unfavorable after teammate Valtteri Bottas had his turn behind the wheel for Mercedes.

Bottas put in the fastest second lap. Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari and Nico Hulkenberg of Renault were all also within 0.4 seconds of Ricciardo.