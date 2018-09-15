COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Miguel Almiron scored twice in the first 18 minutes and assisted on another goal to help Atlanta United beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Saturday.
Almiron opened the scoring in the 10th minute, settling Julian Gressel's wide cross and finishing with a left-footed shot from inside the upper left corner of the 6-yard box.
Almiron slotted home Josef Martinez's layoff to double the lead in the 18th and sent a long ball forward to Gressel, who crossed it to Hector Villalba for Atlanta's third in the 37th minute.
United (17-5-6) moved two points ahead of the New York Red Bulls in the Supporters' Shield race.
The Rapids (6-16-6) lost their fourth in a row.
