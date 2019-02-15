Breck junior forward Ally Qualley scored a pure hat trick — her first one — in a span of 6 minutes, 12 seconds in the first period.

"Amazing," Qualley said. "Especially in a section final. It's unbelievable."

Her goals propelled No. 2-ranked Breck to a 7-0 shutout over Minneapolis in the Class 1A, Section 5 title game Thursday night at Parade Ice Garden.

First-year Breck co-head coaches Steve Persian and Keith Radloff were on the other bench last year when Qualley scored the overtime winner against Orono. This season, it's been fun to see Qualley, who has 13 goals and 40 points, pick up her intensity and execution, Persian said.

"She's playing at a different level," Persian said.

Sophomore Sadie Lindsay opened the scoring 1:11 into the game with her 26th goal of the season. Then senior defenseman Ella Brophy made it 2-0 as Breck pressured offensively.

"We just had a lot of energy," said senior co-captain Carly Beniek, who finished with five assists. "We moved the puck really, really well."

Junior co-captain Olivia Mobley scored her 26th and 27th goals of the season for the Mustangs (19-8). Eighth-grader goalie Uma Corniea made 24 saves for her first shutout.

The Mustangs now look to win back-to-back Class 1A state titles.

The Minneapolis Storm (15-10-1) played without eighth-grader and second-leading scorer Maddy Helmstetter, who was injured in the section semifinal.

HEATHER RULE