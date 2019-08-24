ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — AJ Allmendinger turned a lap of 109.792 mph during qualifying on Saturday to earn pole position for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America.
Matt DiBenedetto qualified second at the 4.048-mile road course, followed by Austin Cindric, Cole Custer and Noah Gragson. Series points leader Tyler Riddick was sixth.
Allmendinger won NASCAR's second-tier series race at Road America in 2013.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Now: Follow the Vikings-Arizona preseason game here
Keep up with today's preseason game between the Vikings and Arizona at U.S. Bank Stadium. Click here for stats, social media links and more on the game.
Motorsports
Allmendinger wins pole at Road America in Wisconsin
AJ Allmendinger turned a lap of 109.792 mph during qualifying on Saturday to earn pole position for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America.
Twins
Lyles no-hits Arizona through 6 innings, Brewers win 6-1
Even with a chance at history, Jordan Lyles didn't put up much of a fuss.
Golf
Van Rooyen shoots 64, leads by 1 at Scandinavian Invitation
South African golfer Erik van Rooyen birdied five of his last six holes to shoot a 6-under 64 on Saturday and take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Scandinavian Invitation.
Vikings
Vikings resting eight players for today's 'dress rehearsal' exhibition against Cardinals
Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen will make his preseason debut during Saturday afternoon’s “dress rehearsal” against the Cardinals.