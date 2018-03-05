At the end of her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress, Allison dedicated her win to Hal. "You're always in my heart," she said.

She was referencing her younger brother, a long-time St. Paul resident who died in 2011. In past interviews, Janney has spoken about her sibling's long struggle with addiction that led to his suicide and inspired her to take a role in CBS's "Mom" as a mother who herself is an addict.

"I was around the world of recovery a lot, trying to get my brother to want to recover," Janney told CBS News in 2016. "He didn't. He lost his battle with addiction and other things. And I felt like this was important for me to take a part like this and be a part of a show that showed people in recovery, and also showed that there was hope."