Allina Health is limiting visitors to its hospitals and clinics because of the measles outbreak, which has sickened 44 people.

The health care system said Monday morning that it’s asking that children under age 5 not visit its hospitals unless they are seeking care. All children under age 11 are asked to wear a mask while visiting Allina clinics or hospitals.

In addition, anyone with a cough or sore throat is asked to wear a mask while in a hospital.

Minneapolis-based Allina has 12 hospitals, including Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis and Mercy in Coon Rapids, and more than 90 clinics.

Allina said it could make exceptions to restrictions on younger children depending on a patient’s condition.

Most of those who have been infected by measles have been children age 5 and under. The outbreak was first detected nearly four weeks ago.