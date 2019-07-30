Brisk presales to Minnesota United season-ticket members, its “The Preserve” waitlist and newsletter subscribers could sell out the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s “Victory Tour” visit to new Allianz Field before the general public can buy starting Wednesday.

The friendly match against Portugal — one of five stops on the tour that starts Saturday at the Rose Bowl — that celebrates the U.S. team’s recent World Cup victory will be played there on Sept. 3.

That pre-sale started Friday, and newsletter subscribers who on Monday received an e-mailed code to buy tickets found only pricey “platinum” and resale tickets available that evening.

A United season-ticket member with seats in Allianz Field’s north end last week paid $74 per ticket including fees. The MLS team owns the St. Paul stadium.

Tickets available Monday evening on Ticketmaster started at $210 each for a pair in the north end and two front-row field-side tickets were priced at $750 on the resale market. Front-row “platinum” seats sold at face value ranged from $370 to $975 each.

Tickets for the general public are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at ussoccer.com.

The tour starts against Ireland at the 90,000-seat Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., where, according to the Washington Post, about 29,000 tickets had been sold by Friday.

Allianz Field is the only soccer-specific venue on the five-city tour, which also will stop at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 29. That stadium, the Rose Bowl and the other two yet-unannounced stadiums were built for large American football crowds. Allianz Field seats 19,400 fans, with some standing room for more.

