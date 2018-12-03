St. John’s and St. Thomas will renew their Division III football rivalry next fall at new Allianz Field in St. Paul. Minnesota United FC will announce the event at the stadium during a Tuesday morning press conference.

The two teams drew a Division III record 37,355 fans when St. Thomas won 20-17 at Target Field in September 2017.

This will be the 89th meeting between the two MIAC universities. St. John’s defeated St. Thomas 40-20 when the teams met Oct. 13 at Collegeville.

The $250 million Allianz Field, with a capacity of 19,400, is set to open in April 2019.