MADISON, Wis. _ Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $208.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 85 cents per share.
The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $928.6 million in the period.
Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings to be $2.13 to $2.19 per share.
Alliant Energy shares have increased nearly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $43.33, a decrease of roughly 1 percent in the last 12 months.
